StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter.
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.
