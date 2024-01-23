StockNews.com Downgrades Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRTS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $244.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.77. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

