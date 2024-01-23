StockNews.com Downgrades Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALDX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.47. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,258,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 654.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 110,039 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

