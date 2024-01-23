StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRTFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE TRT opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a market cap of $20.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

