StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.46 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.00) by $10.62. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neptune Wellness Solutions

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $155,442.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,778,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 554,399 shares of company stock valued at $449,600 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.