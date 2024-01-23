StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.46 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.00) by $10.62. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
