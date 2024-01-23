StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.55. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. Analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 59.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 105,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Articles

