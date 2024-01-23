StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $3.74 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

