StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

BBGI stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.