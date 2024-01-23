StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
BBGI stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.