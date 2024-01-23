Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,573 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,644 call options.
Insider Activity at Vroom
In related news, CEO Thomas H. Shortt sold 47,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $25,396.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,172,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,333.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vroom by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vroom by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 88,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.
Vroom Stock Down 39.5 %
Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $235.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.90 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 80.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Vroom Company Profile
Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.
