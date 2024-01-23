Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Shares of SILK opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

