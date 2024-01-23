Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $178.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $183.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Chord Energy stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.32. 125,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $175.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.30 and its 200 day moving average is $160.26.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 18.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,678 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

