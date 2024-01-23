Stifel Nicolaus Boosts H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $115.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird cut H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.25.

NYSE:FUL opened at $77.71 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $83.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

