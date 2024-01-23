Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $125.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE:CR traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.85. 69,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,091. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.55. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crane

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 1,845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crane by 768.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Stories

