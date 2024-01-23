STF Management LP Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

STF Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.34. 1,814,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,500. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.26 and a 1-year high of $302.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4,877.52, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.68.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

