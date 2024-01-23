STF Management LP Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

STF Management LP lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,972. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $154.57. The stock has a market cap of $170.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

