STF Management LP Purchases 4,566 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

STF Management LP grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 160.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,416 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.0% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.5% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 8,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 10.8% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $7.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $596.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,505. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $269.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $24,690,269. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

