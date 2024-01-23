STF Management LP Purchases 4,080 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

STF Management LP grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.9% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.37. The company had a trading volume of 641,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.99 and a 200 day moving average of $238.48. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

