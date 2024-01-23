STF Management LP Purchases 12,187 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

STF Management LP boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 155.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,273,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,466. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

