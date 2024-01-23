STF Management LP Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

STF Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 169.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,132 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.3% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,747,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,142,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a PE ratio of -120.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

