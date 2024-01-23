STF Management LP Has $763,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $475.58. The stock had a trading volume of 534,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,301. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.61. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

