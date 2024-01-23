STF Management LP Grows Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

STF Management LP lifted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 164.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Seagen by 15.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Seagen by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after buying an additional 850,697 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN stock remained flat at $228.74 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. Seagen’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

