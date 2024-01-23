STF Management LP Buys New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

STF Management LP bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,052,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TTD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,268. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 223.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

