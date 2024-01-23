STF Management LP Buys 490 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

STF Management LP grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $5,466,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 142.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,761.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,600. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,769.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,582.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,381.09. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

