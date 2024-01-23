STF Management LP Acquires 5,531 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

STF Management LP boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 162.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GFS stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 804,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

GFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

