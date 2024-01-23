STF Management LP Acquires 4,537 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 166.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,261 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.5% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.74.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,454,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,603. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.61. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41. The firm has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

