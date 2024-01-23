STF Management LP Acquires 2,877 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 145.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.28. 651,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,526. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.25. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $238.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

