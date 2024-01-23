STF Management LP Acquires 1,478 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

STF Management LP lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 157.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 364.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.33.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.58. 450,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.02 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

