STF Management LP Acquires 1,077 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

STF Management LP boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 159.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $946.85. The stock had a trading volume of 231,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $859.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $819.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $949.56. The stock has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,377 shares of company stock worth $6,303,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $921.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

