Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.25 and last traded at $73.50. 59,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 339,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

