Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $3.15

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.29. Stem shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 754,297 shares trading hands.

STEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Stem in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $519.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

