Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $93.79 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Steem has a total market cap of $93.79 million and $11.11 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 453,903,767 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

