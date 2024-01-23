SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 26,193 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,193 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $444.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.54. The company has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $445.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

