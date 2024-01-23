SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

