SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 13,234 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,234 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 85.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $53,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.