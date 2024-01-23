SteelPeak Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 274.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $225,731,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after acquiring an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $637.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $586.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.67. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $647.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $1,868,166.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 999,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,533,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $1,868,166.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 999,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,533,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,593 shares in the company, valued at $59,442,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

