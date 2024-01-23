SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.