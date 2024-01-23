SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.0 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.