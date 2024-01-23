SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 377,737 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,283,000 after purchasing an additional 261,306 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.87. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.