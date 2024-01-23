SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,641 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $153.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.46 and a 200-day moving average of $145.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $162.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

