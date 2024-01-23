SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

EA opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $247,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,119. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

