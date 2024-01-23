SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 1,303 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.28.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PANW opened at $349.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.95 and a 52 week high of $350.60. The stock has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

