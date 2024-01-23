SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,466.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DE opened at $384.59 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.