Status Achieves Market Capitalization of $142.64 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $142.64 million and $7.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005369 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017369 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,276.57 or 0.99982801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011640 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00206486 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,874,489,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,873,212,950.159278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03841375 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $6,150,548.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

