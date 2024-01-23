Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.82.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

