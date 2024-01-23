Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Acquired by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Stantec were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 13.7% in the third quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2,605.6% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 157,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 151,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec in the third quarter worth approximately $15,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

