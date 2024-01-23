SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

SSNC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

