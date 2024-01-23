Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sprout Social from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.33.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,061. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

