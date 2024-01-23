Spirit Airlines, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SAVE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

