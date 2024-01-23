Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 8,800 ($111.82) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($146.12) to £111 ($141.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of SPX stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.30) on Monday, reaching GBX 9,748 ($123.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,111. The company has a market capitalization of £7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,408.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,708.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,670.12. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 7,900 ($100.38) and a 1 year high of £123.50 ($156.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nicholas John Anderson bought 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,911 ($113.23) per share, with a total value of £99,981.42 ($127,041.19). In other news, insider Constance Baroudel purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9,162 ($116.42) per share, for a total transaction of £27,486 ($34,925.03). Also, insider Nicholas John Anderson bought 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,911 ($113.23) per share, for a total transaction of £99,981.42 ($127,041.19). 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

