Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Shares Gap Down to $78.77

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.77, but opened at $75.50. Spectrum Brands shares last traded at $78.61, with a volume of 51,677 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $47,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after purchasing an additional 396,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,965,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 206.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 322,503 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.